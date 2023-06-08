Need advice for adjusting Iiyama 454

Hello. Please help with advice on adjusting my monitor. I bought Iiyama 454 monitor for $40 in pretty good condition. When i turn it on picture seemed very clear and sharp to me, but at the same time I noticed that the dark color becomes completely black.
IMG_1525.jpg

After finding the information, I realized that it is necessary to turn the SCREEN knob to increase the bright. I adjusted the brightness by turning the SCREEN knob to a sufficient level, not twisting the knob too much, finally brightness of the image is sufficient for me (in OSM Menu Brightness 0, Contrast 100).
IMG_3630.jpg

After adjusting SCREEN, I noticed that the screen became blurry. I spent 2 evenings trying to make the image sharp, but I was never able to get the same success in exactly any area of the screen. I followed the instructions at the link (https://www.reddit.com/r/crtgaming/comments/123gedg/how_to_adjust_brightness_and_focus_on_pc_crt/) and the service manual (attached). To set up, I set a resolution 1600 * 1200. Green cross hatch image and “Iiyama Monitor Test program” (“Focus”, “Readability” patern)

How can I achieve good image focus or is its impossible? Once again, the image was clearer before is turn SCREEN knob to right.

My 2nd problem is the convergence of colors. I improved the convergence in the center of the screen, but the perimeter of the screen convergence is still sufficient, especially in the corners. For adjustment I used the switch in the menu (H CONVER and V CONVER), and also used a screwdriver to turn the 2 knobs at the top of the monitor named Yv(a) and Yh(t). There are also Yv (t) and Yh (a) controls, when I scrolled through them, I did not understand what they were turning off and there was no information about these adjustments in the service manual
IMG_3672.jpg

IMG_3678.jpg

IMG_3679.jpg
IMG_3680.jpg
IMG_3681.jpg
IMG_3682.jpg
IMG_3683.jpg
IMG_3684.jpg
IMG_3677.jpg
Are there any tips on how to set up the correct convergence or is this the maximum that you can get in such an old monitor

In general, I think the monitor is still in fairly good condition. It has no damage of film, good geometry, it is still very bright compared to other CRT monitors.
 

