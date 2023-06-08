Need advice for adjusting Iiyama 454

awesomefreeman
n00b
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2023
- Messages
- 1
Hello. Please help with advice on adjusting my monitor. I bought Iiyama 454 monitor for $40 in pretty good condition. When i turn it on picture seemed very clear and sharp to me, but at the same time I noticed that the dark color becomes completely black.
After finding the information, I realized that it is necessary to turn the SCREEN knob to increase the bright. I adjusted the brightness by turning the SCREEN knob to a sufficient level, not twisting the knob too much, finally brightness of the image is sufficient for me (in OSM Menu Brightness 0, Contrast 100).
After adjusting SCREEN, I noticed that the screen became blurry. I spent 2 evenings trying to make the image sharp, but I was never able to get the same success in exactly any area of the screen. I followed the instructions at the link (https://www.reddit.com/r/crtgaming/comments/123gedg/how_to_adjust_brightness_and_focus_on_pc_crt/) and the service manual (attached). To set up, I set a resolution 1600 * 1200. Green cross hatch image and “Iiyama Monitor Test program” (“Focus”, “Readability” patern)
How can I achieve good image focus or is its impossible? Once again, the image was clearer before is turn SCREEN knob to right.
My 2nd problem is the convergence of colors. I improved the convergence in the center of the screen, but the perimeter of the screen convergence is still sufficient, especially in the corners. For adjustment I used the switch in the menu (H CONVER and V CONVER), and also used a screwdriver to turn the 2 knobs at the top of the monitor named Yv(a) and Yh(t). There are also Yv (t) and Yh (a) controls, when I scrolled through them, I did not understand what they were turning off and there was no information about these adjustments in the service manual
Are there any tips on how to set up the correct convergence or is this the maximum that you can get in such an old monitor
In general, I think the monitor is still in fairly good condition. It has no damage of film, good geometry, it is still very bright compared to other CRT monitors.
After finding the information, I realized that it is necessary to turn the SCREEN knob to increase the bright. I adjusted the brightness by turning the SCREEN knob to a sufficient level, not twisting the knob too much, finally brightness of the image is sufficient for me (in OSM Menu Brightness 0, Contrast 100).
After adjusting SCREEN, I noticed that the screen became blurry. I spent 2 evenings trying to make the image sharp, but I was never able to get the same success in exactly any area of the screen. I followed the instructions at the link (https://www.reddit.com/r/crtgaming/comments/123gedg/how_to_adjust_brightness_and_focus_on_pc_crt/) and the service manual (attached). To set up, I set a resolution 1600 * 1200. Green cross hatch image and “Iiyama Monitor Test program” (“Focus”, “Readability” patern)
How can I achieve good image focus or is its impossible? Once again, the image was clearer before is turn SCREEN knob to right.
My 2nd problem is the convergence of colors. I improved the convergence in the center of the screen, but the perimeter of the screen convergence is still sufficient, especially in the corners. For adjustment I used the switch in the menu (H CONVER and V CONVER), and also used a screwdriver to turn the 2 knobs at the top of the monitor named Yv(a) and Yh(t). There are also Yv (t) and Yh (a) controls, when I scrolled through them, I did not understand what they were turning off and there was no information about these adjustments in the service manual
In general, I think the monitor is still in fairly good condition. It has no damage of film, good geometry, it is still very bright compared to other CRT monitors.
Attachments
Last edited: