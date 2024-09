narsbars said: It is still running an old AMD 3600 XTI, maybe I will look for a used upgrade, it is a 570. 2D meaning no gaming, just some online light weight gaming, very light weight, and office apps. LOL, maybe I should give her my 5900 and look for a 5800X3D. I like the idea of a better card with a downvolt. The case does a good job and I added quiet fans. Click to expand...

I would not recommend giving her your 5900X since it is way, way overkill for those apps that she runs on her PC. Unfortunately, you gave her a platform that requires a discrete GPU just to even work at all. However, the AM4 platform that currently holds that system's current Ryzen 5 3600XT will usually support an APU. Instead of wasting your money on a discrete GPU which may bottleneck the performance of any decent newer-gen CPU, I'd just recommend replacing the 3600XT with a new Ryzen 5 5600G and forego the discrete GPU, in this particular case.And that RX 570 has to go since it contributes to a rather noisy PC. Unfortunately, any decent-performing used discrete GPU will be almost as loud as that RX 570. And a quieter lower-performing GPU will only cause a bigger bottleneck on the CPU, resulting in a woefully imbalanced performance which will be felt even in non-intensive apps.