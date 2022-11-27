Need accurate positional surround sound for headphones

My ASUS Xonar DGX with low-latency UNi drivers is awesome, but it uses Dolby Headphone for positional surround sound, which sucks regardless of profiles I try. There are several surround sound positional audio technologies out there for headphones. Dolby Headphone, Creative X-Fi/CMSS, Razer Surround, and some others. I am not talking about "virtual surround sound" that tries to upmix stereo signal to fake 5.1/7.1 audio. With proper headphones surround sound technology, user selects 5.1/7.1 in audio settings and these technologies downmix selected 5.1/7.1 source to stereo while preserving positional audio cues. Dolby Headphone sounds bad because it makes audio sound "reverb-ish and echo-ish". X-Fi/CMSS sounds best because it preserves natural audio and provides accurate positional audio, but it is only available for Creative sound cards.



Are there any other technologies that do the same for headphones and do it well? Again, I am not talking about "virtual surround sound", but accurately downmixing 5.1/7.1 to 2.0 stereo while preseriving positional audio cues. It should work on all games as long as 5.1/7.1 source is selected/used.



Some games, such as Rainbow Six: Siege, natively support such surround sound downmixing and preserve positional cues, but most games do not.



Windows 10 and 11 support some new Dolby formats and also support Sonic Spatial Sound for Headphones, but I can't figure out whether those format perform proper 5.1/7.1to-2.0 downmix or just try to create fake surround sound from 2.0 sources.