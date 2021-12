Thread title basically says it all. I need advice on a new office monitor on a writing table that has limited space. Any wider than 25" or higher than 16" (including stand) won't fit. Size is the main limitation. I'd prefer it to be either an IPS or a VA monitor, but TN will if that's all there is. There may be some wiggle room for monitor width if it uses a curved screen, but only by about 2 inches.