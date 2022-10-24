Need a PSU with an 80mm fan in the end, not a 120/140mm on the large side

Mohonri

The title just about says it. I need a PSU that has an 80mm fan in the front or the back, like in ye olden days, rather than on the large side. It's going in a 2U chassis, and I don't know yet whether it'll have space on top for an intake, so I'm trying to moot that question entirely. The power requirements are quite modest--this is a Ryzen 5 5600G in a B450 mobo with 16GB RAM and an NVMe SSD, so no big power draw.

I looked through what newegg has to offer, and came up empty handed except for a couple of Seasonic models (600W and 1000W) which are way overkill.

Does anyone have a suggestion for a suitable PSU?
 
