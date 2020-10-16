Need a new video card by next Tuesday, choices are 5700XT or 2060 Super (yuck to both), which one for WoW?

I need a video card to finish up a new build so my girlfriend and I can game together. Ideally I’d get a 3080 because I’d like to play on my 75” 4K tv, and I also plan to get a 34” or 38” Ultrawide sometime soon. Everyone here knows I probably won’t be getting a 3080 anytime soon, so I’ve had to look for alternatives... and it got depressing quickly.The 2080, in any flavor, is listed above the MSRP of the 3080, so I can’t buy one of those on principal alone. The 2070 is sold out most places, and overpriced when not. The 2060S is the only Nvidia card I can find in stock and not being sold for more than when it was first released.On the AMD side, they only currently have one card that’s an upgrade from the 5 year old 980TI in my old rig, and it’s the 5700xt.Both the 5700xt and 2060S would be around $450 after taxWhich one of these temporary solutions would you buy if you knew you’d want to be reselling it The 5700xt seems to be the more popular of the two, but the 2060S actually beats it in some benchmarks.The main game we’ll be playing is WoW but once I have a modern rig again, I’d also like to play some shooters.Any input would be greatly appreciated.