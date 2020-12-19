Need a New Video Card, and Quistion about GeForce GTX 1660 Ti pricing???

Diablo2K

Diablo2K

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 10, 2000
Messages
6,666
I am wanting a new video card but I am unsure of what to get. I have been a AMD/ATI fanboy for a long time but I am open to Nvidia if it is the best option for me. I would like to spend less than $300.

I recently looked at Newegg and they have GeForce GTX 1660 Ti cards in my price range, but I see that they also have what apears to be equaviliant cards for $450 to $500. What's the differance/reason for such a wide price range?

[edit] Just noticed all the sub $300 cards are out of stock, must be just click bait.

So what cards should I look at for a good sub $300 video card? I will only be playing at 1080p but I might get a Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset so something compatible with it would be good as well.
I ran the SteamVR Performance Test and My current setup was all green except for the video card which was "Capable" (yellow).
 
