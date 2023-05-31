Need a new to me X299 mobo--which one?

I need a new to me X299 mobo for my media server. While I posted a WTB here and am hoping for the best, I am also looking through fleabay.



I need it to be full ATX because I need to get my GPU down out of the way of all my drive cages. I use a 9800x coupled with a 1080ti for my decoding, so Gen3 is as good as it gets anyway.



Over on fleabay, there is an Asus X299 Deluxe II for like $170. From whatI can tell, that is a nice X299 board. However, it doesn't come with the wifi antenna (don't need) or the m.2 heatsinks.



Then there is an Asus X299-A II for $180, but it has all the bits



Or ASRock X299 Taichi for $196.



Any advice??