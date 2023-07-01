Need a new phone that can play MTG: Arena and Diablo Immortal...

I have Spectrum Mobile Phone service and I am looking for a new phone that can play Magic the Gathering: Arena and Diablo Immortal and other games. I don't think I will be playing games alot on the phone other than these 2, but it would be nice if it were capable.I currently have the Samsung Galaxy A13 5g, I can not get either of the games I want to play to install on it. I am thinking about the Samsung Galaxy S23, they have it for $16.66 or maybe the Motorola razr+ at $22.22 a month (More of a bling item, but I think it would be really cool to have), I really do not want to pay any more than that. Also I really need to stay with Spectrum and make payments, I am on disability with bad credit and Spectrum has always been really good when it comes time for me to upgrade.Also I do not want an iOS device as I am use to Android and the last time I tried an iPhone I was so lost I promptly exchanged it for an Android phone.ThanksDiablo2k