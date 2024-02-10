Need a new monitor, thinking about ultrawide

H

HeavensCloud

Oswego, not shitty as Buffalo
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
7,616
I'm not ready to jump into OLED yet, I feel like it needs some ironing out still at this point. I've been a 27" 1440p gamer for a long time and want to switch it up with my new GPU coming. I think I have it narrowed down to these two:

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR
- VA Panel
- $130 cheaper

LG 34GN850-B
- "nanoIPS" Panel
- Released 4 years ago

Leaning towards the LG, anyone have any insight?
 

As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top