Need a new monitor, thinking about ultrawide

I'm not ready to jump into OLED yet, I feel like it needs some ironing out still at this point. I've been a 27" 1440p gamer for a long time and want to switch it up with my new GPU coming. I think I have it narrowed down to these two:
MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR
- VA Panel
- $130 cheaper
LG 34GN850-B
- "nanoIPS" Panel
- Released 4 years ago
Leaning towards the LG, anyone have any insight?
