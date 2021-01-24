Need a new monitor and my brain hurts.

I currently have a Samsung Syncmaster S24B240 and a Geforce GTX 1660Ti and I'm looking for a replacement. I've been reading about IPS, VA, bad blacks, good blacks, curves, color gamuts, 1080 vs 1440 and my brain is melting at this point.



I don't play competitive gaming although I do occassionally play online with Star Wars Squadrons and Warthunder. I also have some RTS games like Sins of a Solar Empire. I don't need 4k. I just need a good monitor for $300 or less. What say the horde?