Need a new monitor and my brain hurts. - 03/06/2021 Update, its M day.

I currently have a Samsung Syncmaster S24B240 and a Geforce GTX 1660Ti and I'm looking for a replacement. I've been reading about IPS, VA, bad blacks, good blacks, curves, color gamuts, 1080 vs 1440 and my brain is melting at this point.

I don't play competitive gaming although I do occassionally play online with Star Wars Squadrons and Warthunder. I also have some RTS games like Sins of a Solar Empire. I don't need 4k. I just need a good monitor for $300 or less. What say the horde?
 
For that budget the LG 27QN600-B should do, it would be an upgrade over yours in every regard without breaking the bank (only downside is it's stand but it has Vesa mount so you can buy a stand for it). If you can extend the budget a bit the LG 27GL850-B would be probably worth it (more future proof because of the refresh rate and comes with decent stand).

As a rule of thumb I would stay away from VA (especially in that budget) if you want to do any kind of gaming, while it will have better contrast (and blacks) it pretty much guaranteed to have ghosting in games. And also wouldn't stay on 1080p anymore, you will see why once you put the 2 monitors side by side...
 
For that budget the LG 27QN600-B should do, it would be an upgrade over yours in every regard without breaking the bank (only downside is it's stand but it has Vesa mount so you can buy a stand for it). If you can extend the budget a bit the LG 27GL850-B would be probably worth it (more future proof because of the refresh rate and comes with decent stand).

The picture quality of VA will be significantly better than IPS though.
 
I’ve been very satisfied with my Pixio px275h, under $300. It’s 1440p, 95hz, %95 dci-P3. Excellent value/performance. Highly recommended.
 
looks good to me. I would just buy it and not worry. I have an Acer Gsync predator monitor and I'm very happy with it.
 
So I poked around a little more, increased my budget and I'm stuck between the following:

LG GL850B - Expensive but everyone seems to like it.
Gigabyte M27Q - On sale right now for around $300 but quality control seems to be inconsistent. Scores a little higher on Rtings
MSI MAG 27QR4QRF- QD - Newer panel, less expensive than 850B but color issues again.
Asus TUF VG27AQ - Nearly the same price as the MSI but lower Rtings rating and less color gamut.

What say the horde? I don't mind spending a little more if the monitor will be future proofed but I'm trying to stay as far under $500 as I can.

 
