Need a new monitor and my brain hurts. - 03/06/2021 Update, its M day.

For that budget the LG 27QN600-B should do, it would be an upgrade over yours in every regard without breaking the bank (only downside is it's stand but it has Vesa mount so you can buy a stand for it). If you can extend the budget a bit the LG 27GL850-B would be probably worth it (more future proof because of the refresh rate and comes with decent stand).



As a rule of thumb I would stay away from VA (especially in that budget) if you want to do any kind of gaming, while it will have better contrast (and blacks) it pretty much guaranteed to have ghosting in games. And also wouldn't stay on 1080p anymore, you will see why once you put the 2 monitors side by side...