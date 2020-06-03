Need a new laptop.

Well it's been a great device, but my P51(sig) needs to be replaced. At about 4 years old, it's really had a good run.



My use case has changed and I rarely use Solidworks anymore and I don't really feel the need for a quadro. I do however use several VM's on a nearly daily basis and I am really feeling the limitations of a quad core cpu. Much of my work has shifted to coding. C, C++, and Java primarily although I am getting more into data science with python.



I have flip flopped continuously between Fedora/CentOS/RHEL and Windows on the P51. I need windows for some of my school stuff (I am going for my masters now) and Linux because being a developer on windows is just painful.



Why this thread is in the linux section is I need a laptop that I can reliably run RHEL 8 or equiv. The problem I am running into is that 99% of the laptops I feel have sufficient cpu horsepower paired with robust cooling solutions are running nvidia graphics with optimus. RHEL 8 and it's derivatives do not support nvidia because they almost universally run wayland. I can get around this by just running a debian distro, but honestly I just don't want to.



I have been considering a Lenovo P1 Gen 2 because you can get it with a 6 core intel and just integrated graphics. I have 2 egpu's I can use so this seems like an ideal machine for me, but I am having trouble squaring $2100 for a machine with no video card and a last generation cpu.



A friend pointed out that there is a new generation alienware 15r3 with a 6 or 8 core intel and amd RX5500m video card which is ~ a gtx 1660 equivalent that can be had for $1900. But it seems like a device I would be hesitant to take into a conference room and I have no idea about it's build quality. It does supposedly have a keyboard that is as good as my lenovo, which is a huge plus.



You guys have any suggestions? Planning on buying in the next two weeks. Budget $2000 +/- $500 for the right machine. 99% work, ~1% gaming/media usage. Pushing 3 4k external monitors.