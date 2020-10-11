Need a new CPU for 4K gaming but Zen3 has no upgrade path.

sblantipodi said: Hi all,

I'm running a 5930K@4.2GHz with a 2080Ti.



I have a 4K/144Hz monitor and I'm not interested in ultra high refresh rate but I'm worried about low 1%.

If I need to be sincere my CPU was enough for 4K gaming but with 3080 I feel that is a bit too old even for 4K.



I would really like to upgrade to Zen 3 but the fact that Zen3 have no upgrade path, that Zen 4 will bring DDR5 and USB4 along PCIe5 makes me feel that Zen3 is not the right choice in this moment.

We are only a step away from a major architectural change that happen every 6 or 8 years.



What do you think about this?

There is always somethings it coming out...heck, half of Intel's platforms only had a single generation and were dead ends. Zen3 may not have an upgrade paths but how often do you upgrade and what do you expect out of the platform? Intel will finally release their dead end platform next year, you could wait for that and they may finally have pcie 4 working... Or you could stick with what you have and hope ddr5 brings improvements... Going by past memory changes (ddr->ddr2->ddr3->ddr4) you won't see much benefit right away until speeds get higher. What we've seen int he last was faster speeds but more latency making a lot of games and stuff run either the same or even slightly worse until faster speed and/or lower latency memory comes out. If you buy now you'll most likely be safe from needing/wanting to upgrade for at least 2 years or so, and considering how many generations of performance you've skipped so far, probably longer). If you wait a year for zen4, it probably won't be a huge increase in performance but possibly higher prices (platform, ddr5, etc, not just CPU). You can always say something new is coming and never buy, but if you want something and are ready to buy, I don't think you'll regret it.