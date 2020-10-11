Need a new CPU for 4K gaming but Zen3 has no upgrade path.

sblantipodi
Hi all,
I'm running a 5930K@4.2GHz with a 2080Ti.
I have a 4K/144Hz monitor and I'm not interested in ultra high refresh rate but I'm worried about low 1%.
If I need to be sincere my CPU was enough for 4K gaming but with 3080 I feel that is a bit too old even for 4K.
I would really like to upgrade to Zen 3 but the fact that Zen3 have no upgrade path, that Zen 4 will bring DDR5 and USB4 along PCIe5 makes me feel that Zen3 is not the right choice in this moment.
We are only a step away from a major architectural change that happen every 6 or 8 years.
What do you think about this?
