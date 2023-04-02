Need a motherboard that supports 256gb or RAM or more

I’m planning on filling up a server rack of severs that will be doing at times GPU-focused work using RTX 4090s. At times there will be intensive CPU work as well, so these nodes will have 32 or more threads for each server.



Any suggestions? I already built one using an AMD 7950 CPU with an rtx 4090, but it is maxed out at 128gb of RAM.



Whether it’s Intel or AMD for the CPU, that doesn’t matter as long as the performance is good. I’d like to keep each node under $6000, not including the server rack/case.



Thoughts?