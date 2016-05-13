Need a laptop for civil engineering.

My son is going to Penn State for civil engineering.
Looking for something that has horsepower and can take portable punishment.
I'm sure there's a trade off between horsepower and battery life but I've bought aftermarket '12 cell' batteries before and they all suck.
Thanks
Edit: Is 15" screen big enough? And no bloatware.
