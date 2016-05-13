Need a laptop for civil engineering.

I don't want to burst your bubble, but I completed a Civil Engineering degree in the last 5 years or so, and I never needed to use my own hardware for anything more than word processing and excel. Even that could be done in computer labs. Usually, if you need to run something task-specific like AutoCAD, or other programs (which are actually fairly light weight, like HEC-RAS, HEC-HMS, even some structural programs like Revit), the school provides licenses on their own computers for students to use. You can get them for your own computer, sure, nothing is stopping you, but even student editions cost hundreds of dollars, and he might use it for just a project or two.



Personally, I would not spec out a machine any more costly than for general use. If you're serious about an AutoCAD machine, then you'd be best off with a $2-3000 machine with a huge power brick. It'd be more like a desktop-replacement grade machine, not an ultrabook. IMO it isn't worth it at all.



My $0.02 after going through it all. Take it or leave it. All that being said, it looks like the recommendations in this thread are for decent general purpose machines.