Need a good monitor, mine got busted.. I haven't researched in years, what's good for a 200 to 300$ budget Used or New?

I was on a DELL S2415H monitor. It was true 8bit, it got busted so I ordered BenQ GW2480 off amazon thinking it'd be an upgrade, but it feels like a downgrade. It uses 6bit + 2 bit FRC dithering and just generally feels weird on my eyes TBH



I'm debating on buying another S2415H, or maybe going for a better monitor.



I like IPS, 8 BIT or 10 BIT, Flicker free LEDs ( I think the 6 bit + 2 bit FRC "flickers" RGB lights to emulate 8bit, may be why I feel weird using it )



I mainly use it for surfing web, and music production. I also do illustrations (but on an ipad pro) but would like a color accurate display also...





Any suggestions? I'll buy used also. TBH I'd rather get a 500$ valued monitor for 300$ used if it's alot better.





I'm also debating if I should stay on 1080P or go for 1440P ( 27") or a 4k (32") Or a "curved display"



Right now the 24" at 1080P seems good enough, but more space in my programs would be nice)

I sit an arms length from my monitor, not sure if a 27" or a 32" would be "too big" I.E. I'd have to turn my head to view things.





Anyway, for now, what I'm looking for is:

1080P 24" or 1440P 27"

true 8 bit, or true 10 bit.

sRGB or P3 Wide Gamut (whatever is accurate colors)

No flickering lights

Matte or Glossy (doesn't matter to me)

budget used or new 300$ (I'd rather pay less but whatever buys a good monitor lol)