Need a Blu-Ray drive that can rip 4k disco

Hi All, Over the last few months I have gotten some box sets of 4K movies (Star Wars, Harry Potter series) and went to rip them using MAKEMKV and saw that Pioneer Drive (BDR-211M) cannot rip 4K movies to backup because of the new security procedures. I was reading where some BD drives do not have this issue and need to be "UHD Friendly"



Can anyone point me to a drive that will allow me to backup my movies? I've read online that there are a few. Looking for something that has a decent price.



Thank you.