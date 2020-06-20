Need a bit of help re: multi-monitor

Scream And Fly

This is kind of a noobish question but here goes:

I don't game much these days and mainly use my computer for photo/video work and have always had dual monitors. My old GTX 660 needs replacing and I see that no new video cards use dual-DVI output connectors anymore. For a new card, I assume I would need to connect monitor 1 to the DVI connector, and monitor 2 to a DisplayPort connector, right? My question here is, will using different ports for each monitor affect the color calibration I have with software and/or the monitors? I don't know much about DisplayPort but it was my understanding that it's backward compatible with DVI, however I am not positive.

I'd really appreciate any help with that. Thanks everyone.
 
DisplayPort isn’t compatible with DVI, but HDMI mostly is. You might run into problems and if you’re using dual-link DVI.
 
