Need a 4k Monitor

Psycrow
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2010
- Messages
- 615
Hi
I think i asked in here before but new monitors are on the market since last time.
Im looking for thé best 4k monitor.
It MUST have full array leds and NO edgelit.
I prefer a flat monitor and 27" but i am willing to look on 32"
27-32"
Full array ( No backlight bleeding )
Flat monitor ( No curved )
Must be able to adjust hight and tilt.
4K res.120 + HZ
HDMI 2.1
Price dosent matter
I looked on Rting and found some nice 4k monitors but they all had cons.
This scared me away...so i am in great doubt.
I think i asked in here before but new monitors are on the market since last time.
Im looking for thé best 4k monitor.
It MUST have full array leds and NO edgelit.
I prefer a flat monitor and 27" but i am willing to look on 32"
27-32"
Full array ( No backlight bleeding )
Flat monitor ( No curved )
Must be able to adjust hight and tilt.
4K res.120 + HZ
HDMI 2.1
Price dosent matter
I looked on Rting and found some nice 4k monitors but they all had cons.
This scared me away...so i am in great doubt.