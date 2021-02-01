need a 140mm to 180mm fan adapter

Can anyone 3d print an adapter to mount a 140mm fan in the space of a 180mm? The outer edges need to be the full size/outline of the 180mm fan (SST-AP181), so that air can't pass around the sides.



Also, is it possible to make this so that the mount to the 140mm fan is done without adding to the thickness of the 140mm fan? The 140mm fan is 25mm thick, replacing a 180mm fan that is 32mm thick. I need as many of those millimeters back as I can get, to squeeze in a 3090 video card in my case.. I have a Silverstone FT02 and still love it. Has to be a better solution than "buy a new $200 case".



Thoughts? So far only found something close on Etsy and it adds the mounts' thickness to the fans thickness. He usually prints them 4mm thick but said he can do 3mm. That leaves basically no free wiggle room, there has to be another way to do it.