Need 46"+ LED TV with 10pt calibration controls, but inexpensive

I'd like to buy LG A1 OLED TV (about $900 these days), but my budget doesn't permit me. I have to settle for something less expensive. The kind of TV I need:

- VA Panel

- LED (White LED or RGB LED)

- SDR/HDR (prefer SDR)

- Typical brightness (100cd/m2 - 120cd/m2)

- 1080p or 4K (prefer 1080p)

- 46" (or larger)

- Static contrast ratio 3000:1 or better (without the use of edge dimming zones or FALD) after calibration

- Must be possible to disable backlight edge dimming zones / FALD to prevent the "halo effect"

- 10pt calibration controls for greyscale + controls for color gamut primaries and secondaries to achieve Rec. 709 results

- Prefer not to have any "Smart TV" features (no WiFi, no BT, none of that insecure IoT or at least be possible to disable them)

- $500 or less



Any recommendations are welcome! I can't find a model like that because models with good static contrast ratio and calibration controls tend to come with bloatware gimmicks that makes them expensive. I am willing to compromise, but it depends on what I have to sacrifice.