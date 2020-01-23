Nee help with getting 5.1 sound from Z906 + Asus Xonar Essence STX

Discussion in 'Computer Audio' started by amittalkin, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:26 AM.

    Hi,

    I need help with setting up 5.1 on my Z906 with Asus Xonar Essence STX over TOSLINK cable.
    I am getting 5.1 output with DTS encoded movies, but when it comes to 5.1 games, it just play on 2.1 even if I configure games to 5.1 in game settings. I have also set S/PDIF output to "Dolby Digital Live" in Xonar panel along with speakers set to 6 numbers.Other than that I have to select "Stereo" modes from Z906 console. There are 4 modes according to Z906 manual.

    3D mode - which emulates 2 channel audio to 5.1 and plays as 5.1 surround on all speakers regardless of channel.means all speakers play at same time which I don't want as I want native 5.1 from game.
    4.1 mode - Plays 2 channel on 4 speakers
    2.1 mode - basically stock mode.
    NO LIGHT MODE - Now this is where i m getting frustrated at. I can't actually select it...If I press button to select modes from console, it only cycles through 1st 3 modes, 3d,4.1 and 2.1. I don;t want want any of these modes and want to play sound coming out of PC as it is, like in my case I want 5.1. But this stupid console only allows me to select 3d,4.1 or 2.1
    While it works fine when playing DTS encoded 5.1 . When I play DTS file, that Orange "Decode" light on console lights up and Stereo selection's light goes off, it works fine. It just dont work with games.

    Any help here? I am tired of this thing already.
     
