NEC PA271Q vs EIZO CG279X (aka 27" IPS 'A-TW' faceoff)

Nice summary.Obvious question (though probably rhetorical on this class of monitors): do these monitors allow disabling power LED?Also sometimes important it is to be able to view 48Hz (or actually 47,952Hz) and 50Hz content. Do these monitors have these modes defined? Asking for adding them manually and testing them if they work and do not do frame skip would be probably too much if this is not important to youCurrently I use HP DreamColor LP2480zx and it has also A-TW polarizer. Too bad there are like no gaming monitors with this feature