NEC PA271Q vs EIZO CG279X (aka 27" IPS 'A-TW' faceoff)

Hi all
My old account expired so I re-registered here. Last time I posted about my NEC LCD2490WUXI monitors (https://hardforum.com/threads/three-lcd2490wuxis-on-me-desk-yar.1662152/#post-1038204469)
It's been about 10 years since I got them and have been checking on monitors periodically every year or two. They have held up well for my use all these years! I thought OLED monitors would be mainstream by now, but it's not looking likely at all due to burn-in risk. MicroLEDs are my next "big leap" target for combining near-infinite contrast and robustness, but that could also be quite a few years away. So I thought...man do I really want to wait another 5+ years before my upgrade? Answer was no, and I went on a monitor research spree.
My general requirements:
- Black level should be < 0.04 cd/m2 for night use with low luminance white level.
- Dark/black areas should be even and not exhibit significant shifts like VA-gamma shifts, or IPS glow
- Static contrast ratio should be at least double that of my old 2490WUXIs (about 700:1). Meaning should be around 1400:1 or greater.
- Resolution of around 2560x1440 and 25-28 inches. Alternatively, a 4K screen at around 30 inches or less.
- Hardware lookuptable calibration, and calibrated targets should be easily loadable on command (eg: calibration for print work, calibration for daytime moderate brightness, calibration for nighttime dark room brightness)
- Monitor input lag and responsiveness should be better than my old 2490WUXIs (about 32-48ms combined lag and response time)
- Price around $1000-$2000, could be persuaded to try a bit more. But definitely not spending $5000.
- Basically, my use case profile is that of someone who prioritizes color critical applications and really values stable renderings, but want to enjoy the occasional games without having to take too much of a hit. I could have added variable refresh rate (VRR) as a requirement but VRR monitors in general just don't seem to go with my other requirements...
As the thread title suggests, two candidates got into my shortlist. The NEC PA271Q and Eizo CG279X. It was difficult finding information from users who have had both, so I'm putting my thoughts here so others in the same boat will find this info via online searches. Before we go into my findings, why these two monitors? Well I relied heavily on Prad.de's reviews of both monitors and specification, and a clue from here (https://hardforum.com/threads/advanced-true-wide-polarizer-back.1715606/post-1044057347). According to all the available online information I could find, both these two should fulfil my requirements...but with the NEC at around $1300 while the Eizo CG279X at around $2500...could the NEC really be a hidden gem that does pretty much what the Eizo does at nearly half the price? So I ordered both to find out.
Summary:
So, is the Eizo CG279X worth twice the money of the NEC PA271Q? For my requirements, and having had them side by side, I would say yes. However, those willing to overlook some of the issues I noticed will still enjoy the NEC a lot. If I had never tried the Eizo, I think I would have been happy with the NEC (aside from the buzzing which annoys me).
My old account expired so I re-registered here. Last time I posted about my NEC LCD2490WUXI monitors (https://hardforum.com/threads/three-lcd2490wuxis-on-me-desk-yar.1662152/#post-1038204469)
It's been about 10 years since I got them and have been checking on monitors periodically every year or two. They have held up well for my use all these years! I thought OLED monitors would be mainstream by now, but it's not looking likely at all due to burn-in risk. MicroLEDs are my next "big leap" target for combining near-infinite contrast and robustness, but that could also be quite a few years away. So I thought...man do I really want to wait another 5+ years before my upgrade? Answer was no, and I went on a monitor research spree.
My general requirements:
- Black level should be < 0.04 cd/m2 for night use with low luminance white level.
- Dark/black areas should be even and not exhibit significant shifts like VA-gamma shifts, or IPS glow
- Static contrast ratio should be at least double that of my old 2490WUXIs (about 700:1). Meaning should be around 1400:1 or greater.
- Resolution of around 2560x1440 and 25-28 inches. Alternatively, a 4K screen at around 30 inches or less.
- Hardware lookuptable calibration, and calibrated targets should be easily loadable on command (eg: calibration for print work, calibration for daytime moderate brightness, calibration for nighttime dark room brightness)
- Monitor input lag and responsiveness should be better than my old 2490WUXIs (about 32-48ms combined lag and response time)
- Price around $1000-$2000, could be persuaded to try a bit more. But definitely not spending $5000.
- Basically, my use case profile is that of someone who prioritizes color critical applications and really values stable renderings, but want to enjoy the occasional games without having to take too much of a hit. I could have added variable refresh rate (VRR) as a requirement but VRR monitors in general just don't seem to go with my other requirements...
As the thread title suggests, two candidates got into my shortlist. The NEC PA271Q and Eizo CG279X. It was difficult finding information from users who have had both, so I'm putting my thoughts here so others in the same boat will find this info via online searches. Before we go into my findings, why these two monitors? Well I relied heavily on Prad.de's reviews of both monitors and specification, and a clue from here (https://hardforum.com/threads/advanced-true-wide-polarizer-back.1715606/post-1044057347). According to all the available online information I could find, both these two should fulfil my requirements...but with the NEC at around $1300 while the Eizo CG279X at around $2500...could the NEC really be a hidden gem that does pretty much what the Eizo does at nearly half the price? So I ordered both to find out.
- Contrast and Black Rendering:
- Both have similar measured contrast. The NEC is around 1450:1 and Eizo around 1350:1 (measured with the screen uniformity features off to maximize contrast – see the Screen Uniformity and White Rendering section below). I like to use my monitors in a dark room, so I calibrate them to about 50 cd/m2 white luminance. With the 50 cd/m2 white luminance, black level for the NEC is around 0.035 cd/m2 and Eizo around 0.037 cd/m2.
- Overall they measure pretty similarly and look good, BUT there’s a big differentiator in here. While NEC has a pretty good layer that reduces the dreaded IPS glow compared to most IPS monitors (on older NEC monitors, they call it an A-TW, Advanced-True-Wide polarizer, while EIzo calls it their True Black retardation film), Eizo’s version is noticeably better. This surprised me because there are posts online positing that they use the same panel made by Panasonic; but it’s clear they don’t look the same when I view them.
- Looking from the left at an angle of a full screen black image (RGB 0 0 0), the NEC has a purple cast, while Eizo maintains a very neutral dark grey. Looking from the right at an angle, the NEC has about the same deep purple cast, while Eizo also shows a bit of a purple cast (though still significantly less than NEC). See image at the bottom of post
- So a question one might ask is, well if I only look at it from the front, will this matter? Answer is: depends on how far your face is from the screen and how bright the room is. My face is about 18 inches from the screen; at this distance and in my moderately dark room, the purple tint is moderately visible on the lower left and right corners of the NEC. The Eizo has only a tiny hint of purple on the lower left corner. As you move your head a bit, the Eizo’s almost lack of IPS glow makes a dark image look much stabler than the NEC. This advantage is gone if your face is about 3 feet or more away from the screen and they both look about the same for darks/blacks. The brighter the room is, the less noticeable these differences are.
- Screen Uniformity and White Rendering:
- I generally turn off the white compensation/screen uniformity feature of both monitors since I want to maximize contrast and minimize black levels. On the NEC this feature is known is Colorcomp; on the Eizo this is called DUE (Digital Uniformity Equalizer). With the feature off, the Eizo’s whites are still quite uniform, and I happily use it that way. The NEC unfortunately has some green tint in the upper center part, and a bit more redder tint in the lower parts. It is probable that the NEC will achieve a uniform screen by turning up the Colorcomp level, but this robs contrast and raises black levels, likely towards the 1100-1200:1 zone.
- Latency and Response Time:
- According to Prad.de again, the NEC has an input lag of about 12ms vs Eizo of around 9ms. NEC response time of around 8ms and Eizo is around 15ms. Taken as a whole, it might seem that the NEC would have an edge in gaming applications.
- So I played around in some fast games with both monitors in clone mode to see if I could notice differences. It was more difficult than I thought to subjectively notice the general lag of both screens relative to one another. If I tried really hard, the NEC may have reached stabler color just a tiny bit faster than the Eizo.
- If I run more targeted applications and use the slow-mo feature on my phone to record the screen, then the differences are more apparent in the slow-mo video. As Prad.de found, the Eizo has a lower input lag than the NEC; with both screens playing a rotating object, the Eizo was a bit “ahead in time” than the NEC. Next, with a scrolling bar test from Eizo’s online monitor test, NEC’s blur was less than Eizo’s.
- Overall, the differences were much smaller to my eyes than I thought. I would have to call the latency about a tie, in gaming.
- Daily Usability and “Quality of Life” Factors:
- The NEC + i1 Display Pro + Spectraview II is slower to calibrate than the Eizo + built in sensor + Colornavigator 7. Also, the loading of different calibrated profiles is also night and day. The NEC takes about 20 seconds to load a calibrated target (during which the screen changes color a few times), while the Eizo takes maybe a second. I think Eizo was smart to use a fast USB3 connection (but requires an extra cable+ USB3 port on the computer) to read/write to the monitor, while NEC stuck with a much slower DDC connection (no extra connection beyond the monitor signal cable)
- The NEC has a faint buzzing depending on the content being displayed (it’s louder with a brighter screen), while the Eizo seems near silent with the same content being displayed. Suspect it’s the PWM backlight that NEC uses that is responsible for the audible buzzing.
Summary:
So, is the Eizo CG279X worth twice the money of the NEC PA271Q? For my requirements, and having had them side by side, I would say yes. However, those willing to overlook some of the issues I noticed will still enjoy the NEC a lot. If I had never tried the Eizo, I think I would have been happy with the NEC (aside from the buzzing which annoys me).
Last edited: