Nebula - System76's new case arriving at the end of June!

System76 is a company that has done a lot of good for open computing in recent years. They maintain the Linux distro PopOS which has been one of the go-to desktop distros based on Debian/Ubuntu, they ship laptop and desktops alike made for Linux, contribute to Coreboot and custom daughterboards made with open ethos in mind, and have even gotten into building peripherals such as their enthusiast mech keyboard Launch. They started creating their own, made in the US, aluminum cases with the Thelio lineup of pre-built Linux desktops. Thelio desktops were fabbed and assembled in Denver, CO and had a unique aesthetic, but they were purpose built for S76's systems and you couldn't buy them a la carte. After much demand, that is changing.On Mastodon (a libre, federated alternative to Twitter for microblogging. FOSSTodon is simply one of many federated instances.) one of their execs posted a pic and announcement of Nebula, there new a la carte PC case inspired by Thelio. He also confirmed that there will be varying sizes going from mITX up to E-ATX (No SSI-EEB to start though). debuting later this month. I have some concerns and really hope their design, modularity, features and more will be sufficient to carry the price of an ethically made in the US enclosure, but I'm very glad to see one of these and hope it has been worth the wait.