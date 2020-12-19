Nebra AnyBeam Raspberry Pi HAT: Projector for Your Pi

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,311
This is pretty cool!
"Nebra AnyBeam HAT is a great idea, let down by a hard-to-swallow price tag and a rather warm running temperature. For $267 we could purchase a decent projector and a Raspberry Pi 4 and still have change in our pocket. A basic 720P projector can be bought for $89, and a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB kit can be had for $99. This would save us nearly $80! Sure we would lose the small form factor, and there would be more wires, but we would have flexibility to connect to other devices. The Nebra AnyBeam HAT has great picture quality, and the technology used is remarkable. Careful consideration is required before parting with your cash."
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nebra-anybeam-raspberry-pi-hat
"Nebra AnyBeam HAT is a great idea, let down by a hard-to-swallow price tag and a rather warm running temperature. For $267 we could purchase a decent projector and a Raspberry Pi 4 and still have change in our pocket. A basic 720P projector can be bought for $89, and a Raspberry Pi 4 4GB kit can be had for $99. This would save us nearly $80! Sure we would lose the small form factor, and there would be more wires, but we would have flexibility to connect to other devices. The Nebra AnyBeam HAT has great picture quality, and the technology used is remarkable. Careful consideration is required before parting with your cash."
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nebra-anybeam-raspberry-pi-hat