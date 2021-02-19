NCase M1 with additional external radiator for the summer season :-)

Hi all,// TLDR: Did someone managed to have an Ncase running with an Iceman pump/reservoir combo AND an additional external radiator or Mo-Ra?I have a very usual NCase M1 full custom loop with my Ryzen 3700 and my RTX-3090 and an Iceman pump/reservoir combo.Since i love the silence and having the fans running at max. 1200 rpm - i am quiet worried looking forward to the next summer.Currently we have winter in germany and my water is going up to 48°C as the RTX-3090 (undervolted @0.769mV) is going to reach 55-58°C.For the summer months i am planing to add an additional 360mm radiator underneath my desk. So i dont need to run the fans faster.Since i have the NCase with an Iceman DDC/reservoir and the usual dual-rad (bottom ultra thin, and side) combo i also want to stick to all my parts of the current custom loop.My idea is to use ato lead the water out of the Ncase to an addition external radiator.I amwith the bottom radiator installed, in case it might be to tight, the pass through connectors could be moved to the right side - see example () image:(this image is not from my build, i just took this as an example, on my build - the icemen is positioned at the rear-exhaust-default position)What did you think?So the point is to keep the Iceman and the ddc pump on his position.It also would be perfect to even keep the bottom radiator installed. But in the end it might be bearable to remove the bottom radiator from the case.