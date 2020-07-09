'NBA 2K21' Will Cost $70 USD for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Is this the new normal?

zamardii12
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2014
- Messages
- 2,759
https://hypebeast.com/2020/7/nba-2k21-will-reportedly-cost-70-usd-for-ps5-and-xbox-series-x
"Video game developer Take-Two Interactive recently announced that NBA 2K21 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a suggested retail price of $69.99 USD."
https://www.ign.com/videos/are-70-next-gen-games-justified
"Game pricing has remained "flat" since 2005 whereas TV and movie pricing has increased significantly."
Thoughts? Will you be waiting longer to get games on release, or will the $10 price increase not really affect the way you buy games?
"Video game developer Take-Two Interactive recently announced that NBA 2K21 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a suggested retail price of $69.99 USD."
https://www.ign.com/videos/are-70-next-gen-games-justified
"Game pricing has remained "flat" since 2005 whereas TV and movie pricing has increased significantly."
Thoughts? Will you be waiting longer to get games on release, or will the $10 price increase not really affect the way you buy games?