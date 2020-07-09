'NBA 2K21' Will Cost $70 USD for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Is this the new normal?

zamardii12 said: Interesting. I also remember back when Steam launched thinking games would be cheaper since we didn't have to buy the case or discs... but we never saw any price decreases. Prices just stayed the same. Click to expand...

No prices increased. They just didn’t pass the savings onto you.They’re right video game pricing has remained static, but the cost of distribution has plummeted to pennies. Back in the day with cartridges and big box retail there were associated costs and markups to be passed onto you. Now it’s an online store and a digital game. They can charge whatever they like I’ll just wait six months to pick it up in the bargain bin as NBA 2022 will almost be out. I can wait, I’m super fucking busy.