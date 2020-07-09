'NBA 2K21' Will Cost $70 USD for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Is this the new normal?

Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,759
https://hypebeast.com/2020/7/nba-2k21-will-reportedly-cost-70-usd-for-ps5-and-xbox-series-x

"Video game developer Take-Two Interactive recently announced that NBA 2K21 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a suggested retail price of $69.99 USD."

https://www.ign.com/videos/are-70-next-gen-games-justified

"Game pricing has remained "flat" since 2005 whereas TV and movie pricing has increased significantly."

Thoughts? Will you be waiting longer to get games on release, or will the $10 price increase not really affect the way you buy games?
 
V

vegeta535

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
4,148
zamardii12 said:
https://hypebeast.com/2020/7/nba-2k21-will-reportedly-cost-70-usd-for-ps5-and-xbox-series-x

"Video game developer Take-Two Interactive recently announced that NBA 2K21 for the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X will come with a suggested retail price of $69.99 USD."

https://www.ign.com/videos/are-70-next-gen-games-justified

"Game pricing has remained "flat" since 2005 whereas TV and movie pricing has increased significantly."

Thoughts? Will you be waiting longer to get games on release, or will the $10 price increase not really affect the way you buy games?
Click to expand...
Shitty but if it is a game I want I'll pay. Companies releasing $100 crappy digital deluxe edition was a test and all you people failed it. They know people are willing to pay it. Of course there will still continue to push micro transactions also.
 
K

kju1

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 27, 2002
Messages
3,188
I dont know why people continually buy these sports games that are essentially the same thing over and over again.

Also yes I think this is the new normal. Prices will go up to $70 and we will see more micro transactions and less content per game.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
22,598
Nacon was doing it before it was cool, launching TT Isle of Man for $70 on Xbox One.

One example does not establish a trend. This story has been doing the rounds all week and it's nothing but click bait since gaming news has been so slow recently.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,759
vegeta535 said:
Shitty but if it is a game I want I'll pay. Companies releasing $100 crappy digital deluxe edition was a test and all you people failed it. They know people are willing to pay it. Of course there will still continue to push micro transactions also.
Click to expand...
I also want to remind everyone that this is not entirely new... Check the prices for some of these SNES games in this old Sears catalog from the 90s...

Doom for $75... Donkey Kong Country for $70...

il_1140xN.1850270761_e8o7.jpg
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
12,257
zamardii12 said:
I also want to remind everyone that this is not entirely new... Check the prices for some of the SNES games at the bottom of this old ad...

View attachment 260128
Click to expand...
Cartridges had a reason to be expensive.

Various chips pcbs manufacturing and Nintendos licensing fee were on the top of the price of the game.

This is literally pressing a cd in to life and if it's digital there's no media at all.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
2,759
Master_shake_ said:
Cartridges had a reason to be expensive.

Various chips pcbs manufacturing and Nintendos licensing fee were on the top of the price of the game.

This is literally pressing a cd in to life and if it's digital there's no media at all.
Click to expand...
Interesting. I also remember back when Steam launched thinking games would be cheaper since we didn't have to buy the case or discs... but we never saw any price decreases. Prices just stayed the same.
 
Master_shake_

Master_shake_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 9, 2012
Messages
12,257
zamardii12 said:
Interesting. I also remember back when Steam launched thinking games would be cheaper since we didn't have to buy the case or discs... but we never saw any price decreases. Prices just stayed the same.
Click to expand...
NBA 2k21 on steam is 59.99

#PCMASTERRACE
 
O

osrk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 10, 2003
Messages
1,913
zamardii12 said:
Interesting. I also remember back when Steam launched thinking games would be cheaper since we didn't have to buy the case or discs... but we never saw any price decreases. Prices just stayed the same.
Click to expand...
No prices increased. They just didn’t pass the savings onto you.

They’re right video game pricing has remained static, but the cost of distribution has plummeted to pennies. Back in the day with cartridges and big box retail there were associated costs and markups to be passed onto you. Now it’s an online store and a digital game. They can charge whatever they like I’ll just wait six months to pick it up in the bargain bin as NBA 2022 will almost be out. I can wait, I’m super fucking busy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top