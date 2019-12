Now, I do not recommend doing the flash unless you are willing to take the risk. (The Reference model does not have a dual bios switch.) That said, the softmod does not do the same thing that the flash does, at least from my experience. I bought my 5700 reference model on July 28th for $284 so, doing the bios flash was almost a no brainer.I got more performance out of the bios flash than I did out of doing the softmod.