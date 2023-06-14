Navi 31 70 CU — performance review by Igor Wallossek

Igor takes a cut down 70 CU workstation that has not been released for desktop consumers & concludes that performance ties with a 6900xt or between a 4070 & 4070 ti
https://www.igorslab.de/en/amd-radeon-rx-7800xt-review-as-radeon-pro-w7800/8/
I would add a third point for not selling a 70 CU Navi 31 card.
It is too close to a 60 CU Navi 32 & what if AMD managed to fix the "performance bugs" in RDNA 3
who would buy a more expensive RX 7800XT when the older cards are available at a low price right now?
Another reason could be the quite high yield in RDNA3. Why should a working chip be artificially trimmed to 70 compute units (CU) when it could also be sold with considerably more as a higher-quality card? Either they are still accumulating salvage, or it is simply not yet time for the RX 7800XT (RDNA2 sell-off, RDNA3 yield).
