Navi 22 GPU below MSRP in China upsets AMD

Sindalis said: This must be a thing specific to China. I don't believe its legal in the US to set price floor's like this. Once the product is sold to a retailer, right of first sale states that they can do whatever they want with it, including resell it for whatever price... that's what MSRP is. Recommended price, not required price. Click to expand...

No it happens all the time in the US, and is super common with electronics. Have a look at TVs, you'll find they are the same price on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, etc. The reason is agency pricing: That's where the manufacturer says "You need to sell this at this retail price." Now you might wonder how they can do that, since as you say there is the whole right of first sale and all that. Well they do that by the simple "We won't sell to you if you don't do what we say." So if Walmart decided to just ignore Samsung and sell the TVs cheaper, suddenly you'd no longer be able to buy Samsung TVs at Walmart because Samsung wouldn't sell them any.It got popular as a way to protect against discount sellers and a quality death spiral, which is one of the things that killed RCA. So what happens under wholesale pricing, where the manufacturer sets the price they sell to the retailer, but the retailer is free to do as they like is you get some discount retailers. They will sell for less than everyone else, sometimes unsustainably less. This causes big vendors to get mad, so the manufacturer will get a call from someone like Walmart or Best Buy and they'll say "You need to give us a better price, so we can compete with the discount seller, we can't afford to sell that low!" If you do that for one, the rest of the big ones are going to want the new price too. That squeezes your overhead, and you may have to cut down on quality to try and make the price you need. This then leads to further cuts, and so on and pretty soon you are the crap budget brand that nobody wants.So most tech companies these days do agency pricing where the dictate retail pricing, and retailers play along because they don't want to get cut out.