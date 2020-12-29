Nashville Bomber Motivated by Nutjob 5G Conspiracy Theory?

Brackle said: Shrug who knows. Either way its screwed up to think we have domestic suicide bombers.......crazy times indeed. Click to expand...

You know, I disagree with what the guy did, and the fact that it is based on nonsense conspiracy theories makes it even worse, but I hvae to give the guy credit.Unlike bombers in the recent past, he went out of his way to warn people as much as possible so they could be evacuated. He didn't want to be a murderer.I don't think we've seen that since the Weather Underground in the 70's. (they did kill three officers in a shootout after a bank robbery I believe, but no one was ever killed in their bombings, as they tried to avoid casualties among those they considered innocent.)If all crazy terrorists had the same decency, the world would be a better place.