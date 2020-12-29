Nashville Bomber Motivated by Nutjob 5G Conspiracy Theory?

Zarathustra[H]
What was initially a puzzling attack, with no clear motive, some suggesting maybe insurance fraud by a hurting restaurant industry, now looks like it was fueled by nutjob anti-science conspiracy theories surrounding 5G. Apparently one of the nearby buildings was an AT&T building, and the attack knocked out AT&T service across the southeast. Now the FBI is reportedly concerned that there may be copycat attacks against wireless carriers and their infrastructure.
What a time to be alive, when suicide bombers are motivated by lunatic nonsense with no basis in reality.
I fondly remember how naive we were in the 90's, when we though people would be democratized and more educated if we could only get everyone access to information on the internet...
