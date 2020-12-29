Nashville Bomber Motivated by Nutjob 5G Conspiracy Theory?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,477
What was initially a puzzling attack, with no clear motive, some suggesting maybe insurance fraud by a hurting restaurant industry, now looks like it was fueled by nutjob anti-science conspiracy theories surrounding 5G. Apparently one of the nearby buildings was an AT&T building, and the attack knocked out AT&T service across the southeast. Now the FBI is reportedly concerned that there may be copycat attacks against wireless carriers and their infrastructure.

What a time to be alive, when suicide bombers are motivated by lunatic nonsense with no basis in reality.

I fondly remember how naive we were in the 90's, when we though people would be democratized and more educated if we could only get everyone access to information on the internet...
 
Brackle

Brackle

Old Timer
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
7,736
O boy here come all the tinfoilers to defend the 5g conspiracy theory!

Crazy how this guy who was a known hermit became a suicide bomber.....who would of thunk.
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,062
There's plenty of other reasons to be upset with AT&T. Attempting to destroy an old school Tandem office to fight the 5g conspiracy seems misplaced; better to attempt to destroy 5g equipment (if anyone actually installed any).

Not condoning any destruction though.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,477
toast0 said:
There's plenty of other reasons to be upset with AT&T. Attempting to destroy an old school Tandem office to fight the 5g conspiracy seems misplaced; better to attempt to destroy 5g equipment (if anyone actually installed any)
Click to expand...

Yeah, AT&T may not be Comcast, but back when I had them dealing with their customer service was never any fun.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,477
Brackle said:
Shrug who knows. Either way its screwed up to think we have domestic suicide bombers.......crazy times indeed.
Click to expand...

You know, I disagree with what the guy did, and the fact that it is based on nonsense conspiracy theories makes it even worse, but I hvae to give the guy credit.

Unlike bombers in the recent past, he went out of his way to warn people as much as possible so they could be evacuated. He didn't want to be a murderer.

I don't think we've seen that since the Weather Underground in the 70's. (they did kill three officers in a shootout after a bank robbery I believe, but no one was ever killed in their bombings, as they tried to avoid casualties among those they considered innocent.)

If all crazy terrorists had the same decency, the world would be a better place.
 
S

StaticShoes

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 21, 2008
Messages
184
??? There are people who think 5g signals kill? Are these the same ones who believe wind turbines produce ultrasonic waves that cause domestic animals to savagely attack humans?

Note: The area in which I live contains the latter and they relentlessly spread FUD. I hope none of them start reading the news this thread references.
 
Brackle

Brackle

Old Timer
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
7,736
StaticShoes said:
??? There are people who think 5g signals kill? Are these the same ones who believe wind turbines produce ultrasonic waves that cause domestic animals to savagely attack humans?

Note: The area in which I live contains the latter and they relentlessly spread FUD. I hope none of them start reading the news this thread references.
Click to expand...
O yeah, there are some crazy arsed things people think nowadays. Like Bill Gates put in microchips into the vaccine so the government can track you.....

People have gone nuts....
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,477
StaticShoes said:
??? There are people who think 5g signals kill? Are these the same ones who believe wind turbines produce ultrasonic waves that cause domestic animals to savagely attack humans?

Note: The area in which I live contains the latter and they relentlessly spread FUD. I hope none of them start reading the news this thread references.
Click to expand...

I'm not that well read on them, but apparently there are different ranges of 5G crazy.

There are those who think the energy in the signals may hvae health impact, and are concerned. It's not an unreasonable concern to have, but these concerens can be dispelled by a review on the research of EM radiation impact. Some of these people are scared because of the word "radiation" in the term "Electromagnetic Radiation". Think mommy groups.

Then there are a special category of crazy who think 5G is a government conspiracy used in order to spread COVID. I don't even know what to say about these people, other than that I am embarrassed to be the same species as they are.
 
C

chameleoneel

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
3,808
Zarathustra[H] said:
What was initially a puzzling attack, with no clear motive, some suggesting maybe insurance fraud by a hurting restaurant industry, now looks like it was fueled by nutjob anti-science conspiracy theories surrounding 5G. Apparently one of the nearby buildings was an AT&T building, and the attack knocked out AT&T service across the southeast. Now the FBI is reportedly concerned that there may be copycat attacks against wireless carriers and their infrastructure.

What a time to be alive, when suicide bombers are motivated by lunatic nonsense with no basis in reality.

I fondly remember how naive we were in the 90's, when we though people would be democratized and more educated if we could only get everyone access to information on the internet...
Click to expand...
Is that first paragraph a quote from an article?

AFAIK, the FBI is not yet stating that the reason for the bombing, is 5G related. Tying a motive to something related to telecom/AT&T, is simply an area of investigation, among many.
 
Last edited:
Red Falcon

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
10,780
Brackle said:
O yeah, there are some crazy arsed things people think nowadays. Like Bill Gates put in microchips into the vaccine so the government can track you.....

People have gone nuts....
Click to expand...
be3.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top