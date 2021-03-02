NASA’s latest Mars rover has the same processor as an iMac from 1998

Its radiation hardened. Pretty much all that needs to be said.



I believe the copter is using a older snapdragon. The rover will probably live for years... even if everything goes perfect the chip running the coptor will be dead in months cause that snapdragon is going to FRY.



If you want to understand what radiation does to chips... just take any older digital camera and take a 2-3s exposure of a dark room. The image will be filled with noise... because individual pixels on the sensor will get hit and flipped. For a CPU to work in space where its taking 400x the radiation, or on Mars where it would be taking something around 50x the radiation as on earth. It needs to be thicker, with larger gaps between transistors to reduce the likely hood of large parts of the chip getting cooked by one high energy particle hitting the entire chip.



So you want a larger die... less dense transistors... and something we know how to make so well that you can etch it onto a triple thickness hunk of silicon PERFECTLY. As in the most cherry picked 100% operational chip you can imagine. There is a reason why the RAD750 costs 200k each... its on a triple thick hunk of silicon and its 100% operational AS in not one transistor isn't working perfectly. If they put a stock Ryzen or Intel CPU on a rover it would probably last a week or two tops. It will be interesting to see how long the ARM chip on the mars copter lasts.