NASA’s latest Mars rover has the same processor as an iMac from 1998

Lets hope the Martian PC Master Race doesn't find it.
https://www.theverge.com/tldr/2021/3/2/22309412/nasa-perseverance-mars-rover-processor-cpu-imac-1998
"Perseverance is running on none other than a PowerPC 750, a single-core, 233MHz processor with just 6 million transistors that’s most famous for powering the original “Bondi blue” iMac from 1998".
Link to Processor wiki:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PowerPC_7xx
