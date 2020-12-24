NASA looks to BrainChip's spiking neural network chip for space

erek
"BrainChip has started shipping development boards for the technology.
“The Akida NSoC has proven to provide significant power savings and is the complete integration of a neural network design,” said Louis DiNardo, CEO of BrainChip. “True AI Edge learning does not exist with current AI solutions and our ability to provide this and other features while significantly reducing both power consumption, size and the Bill-of-Materials (BOM) has attracted the attention of leading suppliers in the Smart Home, Smart Transportation and Smart City markets. We believe that these capabilities also will provide new solutions in Smart Healthcare applications that serve our mission of supporting Beneficial AI applications and improve the human condition globally in terms of diagnosis of infectious diseases, cancers and a wide array of challenging global health concerns."
https://www.eenewseurope.com/news/nasa-brainchip-akida-space
