NAS created from all SSD's. Eventually I would like a pool of SSD's to function as a fast tier for the main 12x 3.5" HDD NAS.

Hello,I am building a NAS for home, with the top req. that it must be very quiet.This will be a small NAS, say, 4x 2.5" and SSD's only. Can anybody please recommend a compact chassis designed for 2.5" drives?Ultimately in the future I want to build an SSD pool where most of the reads and writes happen there and data kept in the fast tier; in the background the data gets written to the main NAS of 12x 3.5" HDD's, almost as though the NAS is a JBOD. As this will happen in a carefully designed way, this shouldn't be loud. I think something like bcache or bcachefs would be ideal, perhaps.Thanks for help!!