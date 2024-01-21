napp-it for ZFS on Windows

About
Napp-it is a webbased management tool for a ZFS server since the early days of ZFS on Sun Solaris or OpenSolaris. Now ZFS is available on BSD, Illumos (Solaris fork), Linux, OSX and Windows where the first release candidate is available now. This gives a unique combination. The original Windows SMB server is not only quite the fastest one, it is also the most Windows compatible one especially regarding ACL permissions where only the Solaris kernelbased SMB server comes close. Combined with ZFS you have a dream team.
Main advantages of napp-it:
It is a mobile „Copy and Run“ tool, no installation required
On Windows, simply download and start. Setup, Update or downgrade is a simple copy action.
Requirements:
Napp-it needs a simple webserver with Perl and cgi capability. I decided to use
Xampp mobile as it offers a whole webserver suite with Apache. You can minimize size by deleting functions beside Apache and Perl.
Current state:
First beta with basic Disk, Pool, vdev and snap management.
1. Setup
1. Download Open-ZFS for Windows
https://github.com/openzfsonwindows/openzfs/releases
2. Download Xampp.zip with napp-it
View: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iKobZdTJKB3XXBrv-hVs50h6TIwsaIvY/view?usp=drive_link
uncompress to c:\xampp
3. Open c\xampp and mouse right click on „start_napp-it_as_admin.bat“
and select run as administrator
4. Open a Browser on Windows with adress http://localhost
or from a remote client with the ip adress of Windows.
5. Update
A online update/ downgrade option in napp-it is planned.
Until then, stop the webserver and copy over a newer version.
You can run a Windows ZFS server in a barebone setup or you can virtualize Windows.
Fastest option for a virtualized Windows is ESXi with HBA or SAS passthrough.
ProxMox is another option.
Not convinced?
Uninstall Open-ZFS and delete c:\xampp
Discuss:
https://forums.servethehome.com/index.php?forums/solaris-nexenta-openindiana-and-napp-it.26/
Working
Disk, Pool, ZFS ans Snap management
Todo list:
https with an acess denied problem to /_doc/menu.css
some menues like jobs not ready
https://www.napp-it.org/downloads/windows_en.html
