nano ips and blacks, is it worse than other ips

So I have seen reviews stating blacks suck on nano ips, however I expect this is because they are comparing to VA and OLED.



For people who are already used to IPS, the question isnt answered in those reviews, are black in nano IPS worse than normal expected black levels for IPS? as I am already used to IPS, and happy enough with my blacks, is it expected I will be ok with blacks on nano IPS?



My current display the reviewer rated the contrast ratio at just 400:1 so the 880:1 on the nano IPS displays which is rated as poor, would actually also be an improvement, for me, so I am looking at the perspective vs what I got rather than vs VA/OLED.