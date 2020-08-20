NAND Oversupply, Prices to Drop

" TrendForce believes that, despite the traditional peak season for electronics sales and the release of Apple’s new iPhones in 3Q20, the quarterly decline in NAND Flash ASP will likely reach 10%, due to the client end’s excess inventory under the impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, as suppliers continue making improvements in the yield rate of 128L NAND Flash, the oversupply in the NAND Flash market will intensify in 4Q20, further exacerbating the decline in NAND Flash ASP." Click to expand...

Just saw a video mentioning this article, so we might see SSD and other flash product prices drop a bit in the next few months.The stockpiling from earlier this year apparently brought down the overall fab wafer price in the second half of this year as well, so we might see drops in other areas too (Like we've seen a bit in DRAM)