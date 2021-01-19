NAMM 2021: Black Lion Audio Revolution 2×2 USB audio interface

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,692
"I’m not sure I’d go as far as calling it a revolution. But BLA’s first audio interface definitely looks like an interesting new option for a portable stereo audio interface. While there are many 2×2 interfaces that cost less, the attention to detail that went into its development makes the price of €399 seem very reasonable. And as they’ve now laid the groundwork, I think we can expect BLA to expand the line-up with additional models and higher channel counts in the future."
https://www.gearnews.com/namm-2021-black-lion-audio-revolution-2x2-usb-audio-interface/
https://www.gearnews.com/namm-2021-black-lion-audio-revolution-2x2-usb-audio-interface/