n00b question: any advantage to same brand MOBO as GPU?

A very quick question, from me, a n00b... Is there any general performance advantage, at all, to having a system setup where the motherboard, and video card, are made by the same manufacturer? If so, what exactly is the advantage? I've gotta say, I assume there isn't an advantage, generally. But if there is an advantage, then I guess it can only be had rather occasionally (as with a ASUS pairing, or with a GIGABYTE pairing, or ASROCK, or MSI, and maybe a few others who I now forget) since many GPU brands (like ZOTAC for instance) don't to my knowledge also make motherboards. Also, in any "same-brand pairings" the advantage might be something highly specific to the brand and not true of pairings in general, and neither an advantage based in performance - like synchronised RGB lighting or similar... which I don't actually care for. I guess I ask all this because, currently with a ASUS mobo, and wanting a new GPU, I'm wondering if I should lean towards an ASUS card... which, in my budget and SFF case, would probably mean waiting for the release of the Strix 1660 Super. Unfortunately, it was announced in October 2019, and still hasn't emerged in stores, AFAIK. (And once it does, it might be way more costly than an EVGA or ZOTAC or other different-brand equivalent.) Look forward to the advice / thoughts of the community.