N00b configuration questions about NAS.

I've never owned a NAS or any kind of multi-bay external drive before. I'd like to get a NAS for syncing and backing up all my data.

What I think I'd like to do is get a 4 bay NAS and have it configured in the following ways:

1. one bay for all my personal files, photos, music, etc
2. two bays for video editing files (note: I haven't started doing any video editing yet, I'm just trying to think ahead for what I might need)
3. one bay (4th bay) containing a drive that is 3 times the capacity of the other 3 drives, and use it as an archive drive that is written to by either a) my PC, b) or by the other 3 drives using NAS software..

In other words, configure 4 bays showing as 4 separate drives. What I'd like to do is use the 4th bay drive to back up the other 3 drives. Then remove the 4th bay drive and store it off site for a week or a month, and then put it back in the NAS to update it again. (repeating this procedure on a regular basis).

Could someone kindly tell me if this is possible?

If so, can I partition the 4th drive into 3 volumes to help distinguish and separate my files into 3 categories?

Also, would I sync my data from my PC to the 4 separate NAS drives? Or would I configure the NAS software to sync all 3 drives to the 4th drive?

Thanks.
 
What you would actually be better off doing is setting up a couple of the drives as a RAID in the NAS. This will protect from a drive failure.
You can achieve the second layer of protection, a true offsite backup, by simply connecting an external drive to the NAS routinely.

I actually do this with my Synology NAS and it works very well and is supported by the Synology backup software.

So I have 2 mirrored arrays (each have 2 drives). Then I have a USB drive I plug in every month or two and using the Synology backup software, run a sync. (you can essentially setup different backup jobs in the software right on the NAS)
 
multi bays are for redundant drives. use raid - then when one of the drives eats it, you don't lose data. Ideally this would be where you keep your backups.
 
Grentz said:
What you would actually be better off doing is setting up a couple of the drives as a RAID in the NAS. This will protect from a drive failure.
You can achieve the second layer of protection, a true offsite backup, by simply connecting an external drive to the NAS routinely.

I actually do this with my Synology NAS and it works very well and is supported by the Synology backup software.

So I have 2 mirrored arrays (each have 2 drives). Then I have a USB drive I plug in every month or two and using the Synology backup software, run a sync. (you can essentially setup different backup jobs in the software right on the NAS)
Interesting, thanks. So maybe use like a RAID 1 or RAID 10, and use all 4 drives for storage? And then back these up to one ;large capacity external drive via cable from the rear ports?
 
Peat Moss said:
Interesting, thanks. So maybe use like a RAID 1 or RAID 10, and use all 4 drives for storage? And then back these up to one ;large capacity external drive via cable from the rear ports?
Bingo

Also you can setup separate storage locations on the same array so you can better flex space vs trying to separate storage by physical drives.
 
Grentz said:
Bingo

Also you can setup separate storage locations on the same array so you can better flex space vs trying to separate storage by physical drives.
Can I sync files from one drive on my PC to two (or more) drives on a NAS? I'm not exactly sure how syncing to a multi-bay drive works.
 
When you setup a RAID or Disk Array the NAS manages the duplication seamlessly. You just see the single destination folder.

So long story short, yea the NAS takes care of it.
 
