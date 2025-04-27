N00b configuration questions about NAS.

I've never owned a NAS or any kind of multi-bay external drive before. I'd like to get a NAS for syncing and backing up all my data.



What I think I'd like to do is get a 4 bay NAS and have it configured in the following ways:



1. one bay for all my personal files, photos, music, etc

2. two bays for video editing files (note: I haven't started doing any video editing yet, I'm just trying to think ahead for what I might need)

3. one bay (4th bay) containing a drive that is 3 times the capacity of the other 3 drives, and use it as an archive drive that is written to by either a) my PC, b) or by the other 3 drives using NAS software..



In other words, configure 4 bays showing as 4 separate drives. What I'd like to do is use the 4th bay drive to back up the other 3 drives. Then remove the 4th bay drive and store it off site for a week or a month, and then put it back in the NAS to update it again. (repeating this procedure on a regular basis).



Could someone kindly tell me if this is possible?



If so, can I partition the 4th drive into 3 volumes to help distinguish and separate my files into 3 categories?



Also, would I sync my data from my PC to the 4 separate NAS drives? Or would I configure the NAS software to sync all 3 drives to the 4th drive?



Thanks.