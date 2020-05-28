erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,196
An absolute Legend!
"Not that it matters anymore but, the Core i5-7660X provides 28 PCIe 3.0 lanes and supports DDR4-2400 memory modules just like the Core i7-7800X. As you might recall, only the Core i7-7820X and above natively supported DDR4-2666.
It remains a mystery why Intel never released the Core i5-7660X to the public. Probably Intel was concerned with either lack of interest, or it wanted to keep HEDT as a platform for Core i7 and above (never mind the short-lived i5-7640X). Word on the street is that some i5-7660X samples actually made it to the hands of a few selected overclockers."
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/mythical-intel-core-i5-7660x-smiles-for-the-camera
---
http://bbs.pceva.com.cn/thread-147454-1-1.html
---
http://bbs.pceva.com.cn/thread-147454-1-1.html