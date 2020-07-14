Mythbusters host Grant Imahara Dies at 49

P

polonyc2

Grant Imahara, a former MythBusters and White Rabbit Project host who earlier worked as a modelmaker for Industrial Light & Magic, died Monday...he was 49...Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm...a Discovery spokesperson confirmed the news but did not provide details

Imahara co-hosted more than 200 episodes of Discovery’s MythBusters starting with Season 3 in 2005 and remained with the show until 2014...

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/grant-imahara-dead-mythbusters-host-was-49-1303101
 
Zarathustra[H]

Sad.

Side note:

Either I've been watching really old episodes, or he looked a lot younger than his age.
 
