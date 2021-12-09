Myth of Empires Game pulled from Steam over Source Code dispute





The takedown request says Angela Game was founded in 2020 by at least one former employee of Snail Games China, Studio Wildcard's parent company, who had access to the Ark source code. When Myth of Empires was released in November 2021, Studio Wildcard grew "understandably concerned" because of similarities between the two games, including identical gameplay mechanics, which it felt went beyond the possibility of coincidence. The sandbox strategy game Myth of Empires has been removed from Steam over allegations of copyright infringement, resulting in a DMCA takedown request. Myth of Empires developer Angela Game has so far declined to reveal who requested the game's removal, but documents viewed by PC Gamer indicate that it came from Studio Wildcard and Snail Games, the developer and publisher of Ark: Survival Evolved

Myth of Empires, a new survival game by a Chinese dev was pulled from Steam this week after the devs of Ark:Survival Evolved claim it used their source code.