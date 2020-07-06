Mystery AMD EPYC 7003 Zen 3 Milan Engineering Sample CPU Discovered

erek
Anyone else into Engineering Samples and Leaks too?
"The leak references "AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000114-07_22/15_N," and according to the leaker, it features a 1.5GHz base clock and 2.2GHz boost clock. "This sample seems to match the 64-core Rome ES in terms of clockspeed," they added.
To be clear, the changelog does not actually provide any concrete specifications, namely the number of cores and threads. And as for clockspeeds, it is worth noting that current-generation EPYC parts top out at 3.9GHz on the boost side, featured on the EPYC 7F32 with 8 cores and 16 threads, along with 128MB of L3 cache.
We will have to wait and see what parts actually materialize. That said, AMD's latest update came a few weeks ago when it denied rumors that Zen 3 would be delayed until 2021. The company said in no uncertain terms, "AMD confirms that the rumor on ‘Zen 3’ delay is inaccurate.” So, we will definitely see something this year."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-epyc-7003-zen-3-milan-cpu-discovered
