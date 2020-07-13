Mysterious issue with programs not opening on Windows 10

Dell OptiPlex 7050

Windows 10 Enterprise v.10.0.17763

i7-7700

AMD Radeon R7 450

Intel HD Graphics 630

16GB RAM

PC401 NVMe SK hynix 256GB (boot drive)

For months I've been having this weird issue in Windows 10 Enterprise where programs won't open until I open the start menu. This is only an issue on my company's desktop at work, whether I'm working in the office or remoteing in. My home machine running Windows 10 Pro doesn't have this issue.It mostly occurs with Windows File Explorer, but I've had it happen with a few other programs (Excel, PDFXchange Editor, etc). I'll have one instance of the program open, and I'll try to open a second instance. When I do this, nothing launches. I could wait for days and it will never launch. However the second I click the start menu, it launches immediately. Sometimes the problem is intermittent, but usually it is repeatable.I've filed a ticket with my company's Helpdesk for this and other issues back in December 2019, and they can't seem to figure out the problem. They cleared some cache in Windows at one point which helped but only for a short period, at which point it was back to the normal issue. Since then, they've completely re-imaged my computer and just a week or so ago gave me an entirely different computer to test with. The issue just started happening on the new computer this morning. My old computer had software and drivers installed on it for my personal use (Sound Blaster, Logitech, 1Password, Brave); this test rig has none of these installed. Nobody else at the office I've talked to has ever had this problem. We lease our machines, so I'm pretty sure everyone has the same specs. I know my old computer and this current test rig have identical specs, which are:I think my company uses some kind of virtualization or containers, but I don't know enough about that stuff to verify.I checked Windows error reporting, and the only errors listed today were for IEXPLORER.EXE at 9:30pm...3 hours in the future. So it seems like the system clock is off at a minimum. I'm wondering if this might be related or if it's some other hardware issue since I'm the only one experiencing it. A conflict of some sort? The only hardware conflicts listed are the following, one being about the CMOS cloclk.Any clue what could be causing this issue? And suggestion on things to check? I do not have admin privileges, so I need to do a lot of things through Helpdesk.