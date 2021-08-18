Myst remake- coming August 26th

polonyc2

Cyan World has announced that a remake of Myst is coming to Xbox Game Pass...the game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store/GOG) on August 26th...the PC version of the game will have full support for PC VR headsets...on Steam, the game won't require a VR headset as it can run in both standard and VR modes

There are several new and requested features for this version of Myst...for one, the game will have multiple language options and localized UI, dialogue, and subtitles...it will have many comfort level features such as enabling smooth or snap turning quick travel upstairs and ladders, and height quantization...additionally, the game will have graphical options for next generation gameplay such as Ray Tracing and super sampling...

 
Armenius
So is this going to be the same kind of point-and-click adventure the original was, or is it updated to be more like a more modern open-world exploration type of game?
 
polonyc2

Armenius said:
So is this going to be the same kind of point-and-click adventure the original was, or is it updated to be more like a more modern open-world exploration type of game?
same as the original only rebuilt from the ground up using Unreal Engine with new art, sound effects, interactive elements etc...sounds like this new version was built with VR as the focal point...
 
