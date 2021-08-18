Myst remake- coming August 26th

Cyan World has announced that a remake of Myst is coming to Xbox Game Pass...the game will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam/Epic Games Store/GOG) on August 26th...the PC version of the game will have full support for PC VR headsets...on Steam, the game won't require a VR headset as it can run in both standard and VR modes



There are several new and requested features for this version of Myst...for one, the game will have multiple language options and localized UI, dialogue, and subtitles...it will have many comfort level features such as enabling smooth or snap turning quick travel upstairs and ladders, and height quantization...additionally, the game will have graphical options for next generation gameplay such as Ray Tracing and super sampling...



