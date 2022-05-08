My second Dell U3011 going out on me

I had two and a few years ago one would no longer turn on and I cracked the screen getting the bezel off. I sold that one for parts but maybe I should have kept it. Now the second one still runs mostly fine but a few times now it's image is corrupted and I have to turn it off or wait for a few minutes.It doesn't have much to offer as far as the latest gaming tech but it is still a good monitor even for gaming and especially productivity. It's such a beast physically it seems a waste to throw in a landfill or whatever they do with it when you e-waste it.I'm guessing there's just a swollen capacitor or something but how do you troubleshoot and find the right one without any documentation if it's not physically obvious and then is it worth the time and effort.I'm guessing any local TV repair shop would just be buying boards and then charging you to install them costing the same or more as a new display or a decent chunk of the way to a new display.There are used working ones on ebay for $150-$250.