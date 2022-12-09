My recent GPU experiences with AMD as a long time nVIDIA user...

After seeing this video:...and being fed up with nVIDIA's flat outon the Ada Lovelace series GPUs introduced thus far, with the gall to call what should have been the RTX 4070 12GB the 4080 instead, I started to have an open mind about finally looking into alternatives. Especially after seeing GPU prices soar to insane levels the last 6 or so years, the hobby is no longer sustainable at these prices for someone on a fixed income like myself. So, after stumbling onto that video while being on hard times, I decided to give up my prized Titan X Pascal to a new home, and try the FirePro W7100 for myself. And hoo boy... What an experience. (And I don't mean what you think...)First, the hardware. One thing that strikes me the most about this GPU is it's svelte, single slot profile. And it's heft.I remember the heady days of single slot high performance GPUs all the way up to the DX10 era. With the GT200 series of GPUs, with the exception of the half-height, low performance GPUs and the Quadro line, single slot vanished from the mainstream desktop. And with this partially enabled Tonga based GCN GPU, I can see why. The default fan curve maxes out at 60%. Workstation workloads are different than gaming workloads in some/many ways, and OEM systems typically have airflow dedicated to the GPU. In these settings, maybe that's enough. But in a passive intake scenario, with third party Amermine Adrenalin drivers loaded and playing a game, this is nowhere near aggressive enough. The default GPU clock is 920MHz. I would often see significant fps drops and downclocking to 812MHz, sometimes as low as 5xxMHz. And this was with repasting the GPU with either Arctic Silver Ceramique 2 or Noctua NT-H1... Adjusting the fan curves with MSI Afterburner alleviated thermal throttling for the most part, but the GPU would be hovering right around the throttling point at 93-94°C at a comical 95-100% fan speed. I should note that this is with limiting the framerate to 60fps. The performance with the Pro drivers was... lackluster at best, but with the Amermine drivers I would say it's between a GeForce GTX 960 and 970. Not bad for a single slot workstation card from 2014. I should also note that this is basically the same shader and memory bus configuation as a Radeon R9 285, but at lower clocks. However, working with the Adrenalin gaming drivers (even these modded ones) has been a very positive (and stark contrast to the) experience, unlike Catalyst Control Center, which was mostly negative. Every game I have tried worked flawlessly, and settings I set in the driver settings works more often than not. I should note that GPU aspect-correct scaling works even slightly better than on nVIDIA cards. This was most definitelythe case with GPUs as late as RV770 - I should note I have tried both a 512MB Radeon HD 4850 with the very last driver release and a Radeon HD 4890 1GB when it was still commercially available and viable to use. The FirePro, even if performance wasn't great, was a mostly positive experience. And if you should think it sounded like an A-10C Thunderbolt II taking off, it was just a noticeable sound of moving air through a heatsink. Virtually no fan whine was heard. I believe it maxed out at 4400-4500RPM. 8800GTs and 9800GTs with the small fans are annoyingly whiny and loud at 100% (ask me how I know this, I'll give you a hint: something P5N-D something), spinning up past 7000RPM.So, I did more digging into professional cards, and I noticed the next generation top-end single slot workstation card - which also has Amermine modded gaming drivers for Polaris/Vega/Navi(?) series GPUs... Supposedly you can switch to gaming drivers for Pascal and later drivers through GeForce Experience, but I could find no verification of this. So I decided to get this, considering it was only about $230 after shipping...(I apologize for the blurry photo, my hands are not as steady as they used to be...)This is basically an RX480 with only a 250MHz lower memory clock, core clock is identical. The experience has been far more positive. The fan hardly ever spins up past 55% and I have not observed temps above 85°C, even in heavy load scenarios - maintaining max turbo clocks most of the time. And it is still somewhat viable for conventionally rasterized DX11, 12, and Vulcan titles with the aforementioned Amermine driverset. And I should note that the GPU feels weighty and built like a brick shithouse. Very high build quality. Unlike the fimsy, plasticy feel of the FirePros I have tried (namely the W7000 4GB, which is a novelty at this point. Only hardware DX11.1 support... It's great for a circa 2012 build and gaming, though. And oh god... The build quality of the shroud is a joke on the W7100. At least on the W7000 it felt at least somewhat solid).So... If you are having a hard time finding a budget GPU, give the Radeon Pro WX 7100 8GB a look, especially if you have a fetish for single slot GPUs like I do! I couldn't recommend it more...Oh, and I'll just let Linus say it for me...