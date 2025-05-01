My Radeon HD 3650 HD AGP won't give a signal.

My Dell Dimension 4600 PC was working fine until I tried to uninstall my Nvidia drivers to add my ATI CCC drivers for my new card. Everything is exactly how it came. Pentium 4 2.4 Ghz and Geforce FX 5200. Both cards do not give signal anymore.
Here is the thing, I can run BIOS on the FX 5200, so the card still works, but the second it boots XP the signal cuts. And with the 3650, the fan works and it's obviously doing something, but I can't get a signal. Keep in mind that I got the PC out of my garage 4 years ago, and before that it wasn't used since 2006. It is possible that the HD 3650 doesn't work, but the FX 5200 should.
